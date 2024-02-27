iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) is Regimen Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Regimen Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $23,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.20. 70,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,614. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.01.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

