iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Regimen Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Regimen Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.7% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,335,886,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,101,052,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,107 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $508.35. 1,050,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,424,724. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $487.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.12. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $512.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

