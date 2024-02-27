iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 249,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,404 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $18,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,555,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,262,000 after acquiring an additional 163,316 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,730 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,021,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,106,000 after purchasing an additional 94,899 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,321,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,266,000 after buying an additional 39,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after buying an additional 271,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $86.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.82. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $87.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

