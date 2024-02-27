iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Regimen Wealth LLC

Regimen Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.8% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,577,000 after buying an additional 3,272,057 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 98,451.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,413,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after buying an additional 1,411,788 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,286,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,182,000 after buying an additional 1,233,809 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,102,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,205,000 after buying an additional 1,054,350 shares during the period.

IUSB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,881. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.65. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.1302 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

