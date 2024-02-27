iShares Gold Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IAU)

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 24,764 put options on the company. This is an increase of 745% compared to the average volume of 2,931 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,686 shares during the period. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $125,443,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU remained flat at $38.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,151,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,290,758. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

