iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,813 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $9,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000.

Shares of ACWX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.98. 160,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,243. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.84.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

