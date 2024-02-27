iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,318,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 1,432,154 shares.The stock last traded at $30.55 and had previously closed at $30.31.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Germany ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

