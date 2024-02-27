iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Motive Wealth Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Motive Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,118,000 after buying an additional 110,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,307,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,242,000 after buying an additional 511,077 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.11. 992,613 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.30 and its 200-day moving average is $141.90. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

