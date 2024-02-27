iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Regimen Wealth LLC

Regimen Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 6.4% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $15,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $577,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,737 shares in the last quarter.

MUB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.79. The company had a trading volume of 615,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,159. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.59.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

