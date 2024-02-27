iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $264.20

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $264.20 and last traded at $262.38, with a volume of 22304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $260.41.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.01 and its 200-day moving average is $234.58.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.