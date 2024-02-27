iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHV. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 395,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,735,000 after buying an additional 32,821 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 217.9% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 354,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,118,000 after acquiring an additional 243,084 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,833. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.4734 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

