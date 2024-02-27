iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Raised by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,255.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after purchasing an additional 949,872 shares during the period. Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $106.11. 1,327,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,362. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

