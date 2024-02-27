iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI stock opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.45. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $58.20.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.