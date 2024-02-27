iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.82

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.82 and last traded at $60.66, with a volume of 2784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.30.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.