Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) by 251.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,241 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cosan were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Cosan in the third quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cosan by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cosan by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cosan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Cosan Stock Up 2.7 %

Cosan stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.72. 74,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,342. Cosan S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44.

Cosan Profile

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

