Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys 16,047 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,047 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Snowflake by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 525,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,340,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.34.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.90. 2,711,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,626. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.56 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.21 and a 200-day moving average of $177.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $19,788,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,174,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $19,788,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,174,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,679,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 631,846 shares of company stock valued at $125,943,507 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

