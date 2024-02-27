Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Decreases Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 67.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,519 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $9,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 367.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth about $974,000.

KOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.57 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.61.

Shares of NYSE KOF traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.29. 90,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,531. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.99 and a 200 day moving average of $86.57.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

