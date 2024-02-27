Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Grows Stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,231,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693,069 shares during the quarter. Global X Uranium ETF accounts for 1.5% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 1.72% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $33,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 228.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period.

Shares of URA stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,559. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $32.60.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

