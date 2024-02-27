Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 1.18% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $14,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 646.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,187,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,694,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,641,000 after buying an additional 879,976 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 383.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after buying an additional 317,954 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,277,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 439,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after buying an additional 276,920 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KBE traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.09. 881,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,520. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.79. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $48.67.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

