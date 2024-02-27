Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $20.82 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.9% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,875,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927,521. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $193.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.20.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

