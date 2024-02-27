Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $48.24 Million in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 394,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,242,000. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28,138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,052,000 after buying an additional 98,203 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,361,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.72. 1,380,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,154. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $140.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

