Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 132,987 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 68.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 132,987 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.50. 9,827,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,684,604. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.75 and its 200 day moving average is $153.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $285.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

