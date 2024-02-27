Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 18,661 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,927 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 18,661 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.18. 1,200,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,771. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.43. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $154.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

