Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes $4.11 Million Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.08% of Pilgrim’s Pride at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 107.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 73.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

PPC stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.85. 905,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,900. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.36 and a beta of 0.78. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $32.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

