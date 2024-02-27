Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes $7.92 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,919,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $13.38 on Tuesday, reaching $1,295.75. The company had a trading volume of 572,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $582.18 and a 1-year high of $1,319.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,178.99 and its 200-day moving average is $994.66.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,028.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

