Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Itron in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Itron Stock Down 0.5 %

Itron stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.00. The stock had a trading volume of 206,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,825. Itron has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $94.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itron will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $117,577.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,827.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $117,577.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,827.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at $656,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,855 shares of company stock valued at $290,551. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 233.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 435,870 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $20,846,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Itron by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,785,000 after buying an additional 401,394 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,429,000 after buying an additional 292,167 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter worth about $14,519,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

