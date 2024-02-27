Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.400-3.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Itron also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.800-0.900 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Itron from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James cut Itron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Itron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.50.

Itron Trading Up 22.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $91.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. Itron has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $93.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Itron will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,743,032.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $117,577.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,827.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $144,107.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,743,032.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,855 shares of company stock worth $290,551 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Itron by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Itron by 173.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Itron in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Itron by 16.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Itron by 73.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Articles

