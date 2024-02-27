Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 758,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 348,003 shares.The stock last traded at $91.65 and had previously closed at $91.46.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. Itron had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Get Itron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Insider Activity at Itron

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $117,577.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,827.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,743,032.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $117,577.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,827.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,855 shares of company stock valued at $290,551. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,372,000 after buying an additional 142,564 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Itron by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,785,000 after buying an additional 401,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Itron by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,681,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,978,000 after buying an additional 51,874 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,421,000 after buying an additional 181,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Itron by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after buying an additional 110,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.73. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.82.

About Itron

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.