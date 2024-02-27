Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Hits New 52-Week High at $143.10

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $143.10 and last traded at $141.93, with a volume of 248440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Jabil Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $192,964,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Jabil by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,528,000 after buying an additional 1,440,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,948,000 after buying an additional 1,427,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

