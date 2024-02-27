Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $53.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.10, but opened at $35.79. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $36.52, with a volume of 3,119,736 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 34.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 46.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after buying an additional 153,460 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

