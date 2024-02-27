Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) a C$28.00 Price Target

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) has been given a C$28.00 price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.06.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ARX

ARC Resources Price Performance

ARC Resources Company Profile

TSE:ARX traded up C$0.49 on Tuesday, hitting C$23.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,609. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$14.38 and a 52 week high of C$23.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.30.

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.