Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) a C$11.00 Price Target

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$11.00 price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WCP. Raymond James dropped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Desjardins increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.40.

Shares of WCP stock traded up C$0.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.44. 1,389,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.80. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.15 and a 1-year high of C$11.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.96.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$30,416.91. In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$30,416.91. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$81,780.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,123 shares of company stock valued at $155,697. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

