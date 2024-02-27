JG Boswell (BWEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
JG Boswell Trading Up 1.3 %
JG Boswell stock traded up $7.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $602.70. 571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183. The business’s 50 day moving average is $599.85 and its 200 day moving average is $623.10. JG Boswell has a 52 week low of $571.02 and a 52 week high of $880.00.
JG Boswell Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JG Boswell
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 lithium stocks to ride a multi-year cycle
Receive News & Ratings for JG Boswell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JG Boswell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.