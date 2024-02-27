Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna

Research analysts at Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of KSPI stock opened at $103.33 on Tuesday. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 52 week low of $85.02 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace and fintech services primarily through the online mobile app in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment connects its customers comprising consumer and merchants to facilitate cashless and digital payment transactions.

