JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.33.

JOYY Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YY opened at $32.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $567.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.68 million. JOYY had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOYY

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,681,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,756,000 after purchasing an additional 24,875 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 384,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,245,000 after purchasing an additional 52,879 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 146,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

