JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target to $9.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,760. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $715.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.96. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $11.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 401.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

