Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.44

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 2309265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Jumia Technologies

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 852.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

