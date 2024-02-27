K-Bro Linen Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

TSE KBL opened at C$34.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$366.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.39. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$26.90 and a twelve month high of C$35.70.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at K-Bro Linen

In other K-Bro Linen news, Director Linda Jane Mccurdy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total transaction of C$1,020,300.00. In other news, Senior Officer Sean Philip Curtis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.02, for a total transaction of C$510,307.50. Also, Director Linda Jane Mccurdy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total transaction of C$1,020,300.00. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.