Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaman from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.
Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.
