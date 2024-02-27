Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,713,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,548 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.46% of Kanzhun worth $25,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 45,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Kanzhun by 2.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kanzhun by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BZ shares. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.62. 645,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,948. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 89.47 and a beta of 0.50. Kanzhun Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

