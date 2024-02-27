Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.95

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.95 and last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 6532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Karat Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Karat Packaging Trading Down 0.2 %

Karat Packaging Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $572.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Karat Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 404,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

