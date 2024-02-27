Kava (KAVA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $38.72 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $876.49 million and $38.72 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kava has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00068249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00022836 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006947 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007535 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,860,683 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

