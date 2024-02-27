KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stake Cut by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lessened its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in KB Home were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KBH. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in KB Home by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 7.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In other KB Home news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,971.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,971.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $9,819,235.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005 in the last 90 days. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.74. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.73. KB Home has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $64.21.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

