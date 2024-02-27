Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives $37.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 80,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Free Report

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

