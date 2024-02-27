KeyCorp Increases AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $205.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.76% from the stock’s previous close.

AME has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.64. 51,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,207. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $131.52 and a 1 year high of $180.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 12.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

