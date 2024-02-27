Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Set at C$38.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) has been given a C$38.00 target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KEY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keyera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.32.

Get Keyera alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEY

Keyera Trading Up 0.2 %

About Keyera

TSE KEY traded up C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$34.09. The stock had a trading volume of 347,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,911. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. Keyera has a one year low of C$27.98 and a one year high of C$34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.14.

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.