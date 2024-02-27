Keyera (TSE:KEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.29

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$34.29 and last traded at C$34.25, with a volume of 254473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.01.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.32.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Keyera’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

