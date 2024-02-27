Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 121.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $861,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.9% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 5,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 89.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 196,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after acquiring an additional 92,913 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.30.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $152.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.98. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $172.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,127 shares of company stock valued at $10,783,553 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

