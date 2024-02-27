Kinaxis (KXS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Kinaxis to post earnings of C$0.62 per share for the quarter.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

Kinaxis stock opened at C$154.88 on Tuesday. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$129.13 and a 1-year high of C$191.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 224.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$154.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$153.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.04, for a total transaction of C$114,032.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at C$89,097.37. In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 6,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.44, for a total transaction of C$1,007,714.28. Also, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.04, for a total transaction of C$114,032.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,097.37. Insiders have sold a total of 28,393 shares of company stock worth $4,352,513 in the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KXS. CIBC dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$205.83.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

