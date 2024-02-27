KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in KLA were worth $29,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in KLA by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in KLA by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in KLA by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in KLA by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC traded down $4.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $679.32. The stock had a trading volume of 60,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.08. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $687.69.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KLA

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.